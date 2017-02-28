Lifelong Riverhead resident Margaret A. Varela, 81, died Feb. 25 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue.

The daughter of Edna (Oldaker) and Arthur Weber, she was born April 17, 1935, in Floral Park.

Ms. Varela attended high school and worked as a waitress at the Polish Hall in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her husband, Julius, she is survived by her son, Keith, of North Carolina; her daughter, Debra Hansen of Riverhead; her granddaughter, Tonya Majewski of Riverhead; and her great-grandson, Anton Majewski.

Services were private and entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

