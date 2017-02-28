Vida P. Tallon died Feb. 26, 2017, at San Simeon Nursing Home in Greenport, where she resided for the past two years.

Ms. Tallon was born in Brooklyn on Sept. 15, 1915, to David and Wilhemina (Becker) Hopkins and had been a typist for the former Photo News in Bethpage.

Formerly of Baiting Hollow, where she enjoyed combing the beaches for sandglass, Ms. Tallon lived previously in Levittown, North Carolina and California.

Predeceased in 1983 by her husband, Robert J. Tallon, whom she married on Sept. 12, 1938, she is survived by her daughters Mary Kalinyak of Palm Springs, Calif., Vida Carter of The Villages, Fla., and Lorie Robak of South Orange, N.J.; and 17 grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her children Carole Ann Knobloch and Robert Tallon.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

