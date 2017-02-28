Former Greenport resident Robert George Smith of Melrose, Fla., died Jan. 16 in Gainesville, Fla. He was 74.The son of William and Clarice (McAslan) Smith, he was born March 28, 1942, in Greenport.

On April 26, 1985, he married Geraldine Davis in Florida.

Mr. Smith worked in senior accounting for UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Predeceased by his wife in 2014, he is survived by his siblings, Christine and Arthur Stakey and Kathleen and Keith Harris, multiple nieces and nephews, and a great-niece and great-nephew.

Interment will take place at East Marion Cemetery. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Charles Bell.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

