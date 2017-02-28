Furlong memorial set

A memorial Mass for former Riverhead resident Robert John Furlong will take place at 11 a.m Saturday, March, 11 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Hampton Bays.
Mr. Furlong died Feb. 14 at the age of 58.
Former Greenport resident Robert George Smith of Melrose, Fla., died Jan. 16 in Gainesville, Fla. He was 74.
Vida P. Tallon died Feb. 26, 2017, at San Simeon Nursing Home in Greenport, where she resided for the past…
Lifelong Riverhead resident Margaret A. Varela, 81, died Feb. 25 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. The…
