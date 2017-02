Helen W. Harris of Riverhead died Feb. 26. She was 89.

The family will receive visitors today, Thursday, March 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Helen will be buried with her dear husband at Calverton National Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of Riverhead News-Review.

Comments

comments