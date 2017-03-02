Editorial: Do you approve of the job our congressman is doing?

This week, many readers expressed disappointment that Congressman Lee Zeldin has announced he isn’t going to release the answers to four out of five poll questions he asked participants during last Thursday’s telephone town hall.

The questions for which answers were not released are:

• Do you approve of the job I’m doing in Congress?

• Do you approve of the job President Trump is doing?

• Do you believe our country is on the right track or the wrong track?

• What do you believe should be done with the Affordable Care Act?

Most troubling to us is Mr. Zeldin’s decision not to reveal how town hall participants — which he said numbered more than 9,000 — responded to the question about his own job performance. Since he won re-election in November by more than 50,000 votes, it seems a fairly innocuous query.

And even if a lot of people said they don’t approve of the job he’s doing, what does it matter given the extent of his victory?

Since Mr. Zeldin’s staff has said he won’t release the results on that question, we figured we’d ask it again. Visit the Facebook pages of The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review or click here to express your opinion by selecting yes, no or undecided.

We’ll publish the results in next week’s newspaper. By then, we hope Mr. Zeldin will also have released the results of his own poll, something he promised he would do the night of the town hall.

If he didn’t intend to share that information with constituents, perhaps he should have nixed the poll altogether and focused instead on taking more questions from the thousands of people who never had the chance to ask one.

