Southampton Blotter: Flanders man faces felony DWI charge

A Flanders man was arrested Saturday on a felony drunken driving charge in Hampton Bays, Southampton Town police said.

After police received a report about an erratic driver traveling southbound on Ponquogue Avenue near Argonne Road West around 10:10 p.m., they found 31-year-old Banner Cubule Pixtun parked on the side of the road and slumped over in the driver’s seat with the car still running, officials said. Mr. Pixtun reportedly woke up with bloodshot, glassy eyes when police approached him.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and a traffic violation, officials said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested Saturday after he gave a false name to an officer in Riverside, police said.

After police were called to the Valero Gas Station on Peconic Avenue around 7:20 p.m. they interviewed Marvin Vasquez, 21, who reportedly told them his name was “Marvin Flores-Gonzales,” a report states. Police later learned his real name and charged him with false personation, officials said.

• Walter Mims IV, 31, of Flanders was arrested Sunday around 2:30 a.m. on Lamplight Circle in Hampton Bays and charged with second-degree criminal contempt and criminal mischief with intent to damage property, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested Sunday on a drunken driving charge in Flanders, police said.

Aldo Cifuentes Perez, 20, was pulled over on Flanders Road around 11:45 p.m. after he was observed driving erratically, officials said. He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

• Donald Norton, 37, of Riverhead was arrested Saturday on Peconic Avenue in Riverhead and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, New York State Police said.

• Raul Guevara, 37, of Flanders was arrested Sunday on North Road in Hampton Bays and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, state police said.

• Police arrested a Smithtown man for driving with a suspended license in Northampton on Sunday.

Jonathan Dowis, 45, was arrested on Old Riverhead Road in Northampton and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and an equipment violation, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments