Featured Story

Firefighters battle house fire on Alfred Avenue in Calverton

by |
03/03/2017 4:12 PM |
No Comments

Alfred Avenue fire 1

A home on Alfred Avenue in Calverton caught fire Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities at the scene said.

East End fire departments — including Riverhead, Wading River, Ridge, Manorville and Flanders —  responded to the scene and were still battling the blaze at 4:50 p.m.

Riverhead police confirmed no one was home when the fire occurred.

Riverhead Fire Department spokesman Bill Sanok said about 90 people responded to the scene and the fire likely started in a car that was parked in the garage. He added the fire completely destroyed the house.

Riverhead police officer Byron Perez said he believes the flames were fed by high winds.

“The wind just made it blow up,” he said.

No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.

Photos by Paul Squire.

Alfred Avenue fire 2

Alfred Avenue fire 3

Alfred Avenue fire 4

Alfred Avenue fire 5

Alfred Avenue fire 6

Alfred Avenue fire 7

Alfred Avenue fire 8

Alfred Avenue fire 9

Alfred Avenue fire 10

Alfred Avenue fire 11

Alfred Avenue fire 12

Alfred Avenue fire 13

File Mar 03, 4 02 57 PM

File Mar 03, 4 10 48 PM

 

Comments

comments
, , ,