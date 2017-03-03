Firefighters battle house fire on Alfred Avenue in Calverton

A home on Alfred Avenue in Calverton caught fire Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities at the scene said.

East End fire departments — including Riverhead, Wading River, Ridge, Manorville and Flanders — responded to the scene and were still battling the blaze at 4:50 p.m.

Riverhead police confirmed no one was home when the fire occurred.

Riverhead Fire Department spokesman Bill Sanok said about 90 people responded to the scene and the fire likely started in a car that was parked in the garage. He added the fire completely destroyed the house.

Riverhead police officer Byron Perez said he believes the flames were fed by high winds.

“The wind just made it blow up,” he said.

No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.

Photos by Paul Squire.

