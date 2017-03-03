Dorothy Bilek of Hampton Bays died March 2 at University Hospital in New York. She was 87.

The daughter of Helen (Mason) and George Hall, she was born April 2, 1929, in Brooklyn.

Ms. Bilek worked as a secretary for the Riverhead Town Highway Department.

Predeceased by her son, Larry, Ms. Bilek is survived by her husband, Joseph; her son Mickey and her stepchildren, Joey, Dennis, Laura and Ellen.

A memorial visitation will take place Sunday, March 5, from noon to 2 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

