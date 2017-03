There’s a little something for everyone at Riverhead Ciderhouse in Baiting Hollow.

The new tasting room, featuring cider, beer, wine and food, opened Friday on Sound Avenue, where it was recently approved to operate under a 90-day permit during Long Island Winterfest.

“I think this place brings a little something extra that other places in the area don’t offer,” Riverhead Ciderhouse controller Kim Nelson said.

