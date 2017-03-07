Former Riverhead resident Joann Nicole Booker of Middle Island died March 3 at Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson. She was 35.

The daughter of John Booker and Vanessa Brown, she was born Feb. 20, 1982, in Riverhead and attended Riverhead High School.

Ms. Booker worked in the local food service industry.

Family members said she enjoyed life, playing bingo and dancing.

Predeceased by her parents and her sisters Pearl Dalton and Melissa Brown, she is survived by her siblings Keisha Dalton and James Davender Jr., both of Middle Island, and John Booker of Riverhead; and her children, Moesha Booker, Neshire Dennis and Darrell Smith.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

