Christopher L. Thomas of Flanders died March 4 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 36.

The son of Samia and Alease (Reid) Thomas, he was born July 1, 1980, in Riverhead.

Mr. Thomas was a member of First Baptist Church in Riverhead. Family members said he enjoyed gospel music and loved his mom’s cooking.

Predeceased by his father in 2016 and sister Phyllis Minter in 2005, he is survived by his mother; his brothers, Dwayne, Samia Jr. and Richard Minter Jr.; and his sisters Brenda Minter, Patricia Minter and Debbie Woodley.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Riverhead, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Comments

comments