Thomas J. Collins of Riverhead died March 3. He was 48.

The son of Helen and Thomas Collins, he was born Nov. 13, 1968, in Brooklyn.

Mr. Collins attended college and was an iron worker for Stony Brook Manufacturing.

Family members said he enjoyed motorcycles.

Predeceased by his father, Mr. Collins is survived by his wife, Carissa; his mother; his nephews, Colin and Rian Devoti; his stepsons, Vincent and Dominic; his stepdaughter, Antonia; and his sister, Suzanne Devoti and brother-in-law, Brian Devoti.

The family received visitors March 6 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place March 7 at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

This is a paid notice.

