Annette G. Manuel-Daniels of Riverhead died March 3 at St. Johnland Nursing Center in Kings Park. She was 59.

The daughter of Doris Nelson and Harold Milton, she was born July 9, 1957, in Georgia.

Ms. Manuel-Daniels worked as a bus monitor for Montauk Bus Company.

Family members said she enjoyed spending time at her “second home,” The Loose Caboose and also enjoyed going to casinos, spending time with her grandchildren, dancing and in her younger years, playing softball.

Predeceased by her husband, Albert, in 2009; son Jermaine and her parents, Ms. Manuel-Daniels is survived by her children, Evelyn Daniels and Albert Daniels, both of Riverhead; her sisters, Marilyn Hagans of Florida, Zelma Stevens of Riverhead and Geraldine Manuel of Riverhead; her brother, Arnee Milton of Tennessee and Charlie Milton of Babylon and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors, Thursday, March 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A viewing will take place Friday, March 10, 10-11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

