Helen Capell was born April 23, 1923, in Cutchogue to Rosa Belle (Jackson) and George Taylor. She departed life on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Westhampton Care Center. She was 93.

Helen resided in Cutchogue and the Bronx, for most of her life. Helen exhibited great love and caring for her children. Predeceased by her husband, Benjamin Capell, she worked extremely hard as a housekeeper to provide for her children. As a single parent, she made tremendous sacrifices to ensure her family was well provided for.

Helen enjoyed puzzle books, listening to R&B and 60s and 70s music, watching movies and TV dance shows, such as Dancing with Stars, and dining out with her family and friends.

Family members recalled her great sense of humor and the fact that she always put others ahead of herself. Leading by example was how she lived her life. Her modest and yet fulfilling life inspired many, but most of all, her son Donald. Her strong sense of work ethic will never be forgotten. She was a proud woman and a proud mother. She will be missed and will remain in many hearts forever.

Predeceased by her daughter Leona Dec. 11, 2008, Helen is survived by her son, Donald, and his wife, Anna, of Garfield, N.J. and many other family members and friends.

Viewing services will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Homegoing services will commence at 10 a.m. in the DeFriest-Grattan chapel, by the Rev. Sam Fulford. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

