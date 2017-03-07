Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, Bernard Henry Krueger passed away March 5, 2017, with his family at his side.Loving husband to the late Patricia Terpening Krueger, Bernard “Skeets” was a World War II veteran who received several medals and was honorably discharged after serving in both Germany and Japan. Skeets also attained the high level of Eagle Scout through Troop 158 in Queens.

Born March 20, 1924, in the Bronx to Martha and Bernhard Krueger, Skeets grew up in Queens Village before settling with Patricia in Kings Park, where they lived for over 50 years. The couple had two children, Jean and Bernard, both of Kings Park; three grandsons, Ryan, Craig and Sean; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kylie. Along with being a loving brother to Donald (Pam) and Kenneth (Andrea), who reside in California, and Alice Wilber (the late Robert) who resides in Oregon, Skeets had many cherished brothers-in laws, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews who will miss his love, his humor and his kindness.

A celebration of his life will take place Monday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

This is a paid notice.

