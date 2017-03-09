NWS: Snow expected to disrupt Friday morning commute

Don’t get too used to today’s warm weather — the East End is expected to get three to five inches of snow Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday across the region, the NWS said.

A low of 31 degrees is expected tonight, with a chance of rain between 9 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday, eventually turning into snow. The snowfall is expected to continue into early Friday afternoon, with a high of 38 degrees.

Meteorologists said to expect near freezing temperatures with hazardous or slippery travel due to accumulating snow on Friday morning. Visibility will be limited to about half a mile at times. Temperatures are predicted to remain in the low 30s throughout the week, with a 50 percent chance of snow on Monday night and Tuesday.

The NWS advised people to listen to NOAA Weather Radio or visit weather.gov for updated information about the hazards.

A Special Weather Statement was put into effect this morning for areas in Long Island — including northeastern Suffolk County — Connecticut and New Jersey warning of high winds. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts of 35 to 40 mph. Combined with humidity values in the teens to lower 20s, it might lead to an “enhanced threat of fire spread given near-record dry fuel levels for this time of year,” the statement said.

Comments

comments