Southampton Blotter: Taxi driver reportedly assaulted by co-worker

A Riverhead Town taxi driver reported being assaulted by a co-worker after he charged him $2.50 for picking him up for work last Saturday, Southampton Town police said. The two drivers got into an argument over the fare after they arrived at their company on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside, police said.

The victim was reportedly punched in the face and head. He refused medical attention and told police he wanted his co-worker arrested, officials said. No arrest had been made by presstime.

• A Riverhead man was arrested last Sunday after he was caught driving with a suspended license in Flanders, police said.

Mario Ajcuc-Punay, 42, was stopped near the westbound rest stop on Flanders Road after failing to move over for a tow truck operating with its yellow hazard lights on, according to a report. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and a traffic violation, police said.

• A Flanders man was arrested last Friday after fleeing police on foot when they attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation on Pine Street in Riverside, officials said.

Jamal Langhorne, 30, was apprehended a short time later on Vail Avenue, police said. He was charged with resisting arrest, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic violation.

• A Flanders man was arrested on a drunken driving charge last Saturday on Flanders Road in Riverside, according to state police.

After Epigmenio Perez-Gonzalez, 36, was stopped for a traffic infraction, an investigation revealed he was wanted by the St. Lucie County sheriff’s office in Florida on a felony DUI charge, police said.

He was taken to the Riverside barracks and held for extradition proceedings, officials said.

• A Riverhead man reported that $900 in cash and his credit and social security cards were stolen last Thursday after he dropped his wallet in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Flanders Road in Flanders, police said.

Video surveillance shows two men arriving at the convenience store and one of them picking up the wallet before entering the store and making a purchase, police said.

• Tiffanie Murphy, 35, of Southampton was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and a vehicle violation last Tuesday after she was stopped for driving with bald rear tires, police said.

• Kasey Cosgrove, 36, of Sag Harbor was arrested Friday on Flanders Road in Flanders and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and a traffic violation, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments