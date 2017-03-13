Local school closings, delayed openings and event cancellations

Check back here for updates on school closings, delayed openings, early dismissals and event cancellations. Email [email protected] to report a closure or delay.
SCHOOLS
• Bishop McGann-Mercy High School will be closed Tuesday.
• Riverhead Charter School will be closed Tuesday.
• Riverhead School School District will be closed Tuesday and the scheduled school board meeting is canceled.
• Shoreham-Wading River School District will be closed Tuesday and the board meeting has been rescheduled for March 16 at 7 p.m.
• St. John’s Pre-School in Wading River will be closed Tuesday.
• St. Isidore School will be closed Tuesday.