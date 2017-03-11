Riverhead Blotter: Unlicensed driver left scene of crash

An unlicensed driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Riverhead last Wednesday morning, Riverhead Town police said.

Adam Wolper was driving a gray 2000 Cadillac Escalade when his vehicle and another car crashed at the intersection of Hulse Landing Road and Sound Avenue, the report states. After he fled the scene, police caught him driving on Middle Road around 11:25 a.m. and charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, officials said.

• Marcus Belcher was arrested last Thursday around noon at Taco Bell on Route 58 in Riverhead and charged with attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.

• A man and woman reportedly stole over $530 worth of Nicotine gum Sunday around 2 p.m. at CVS on Route 58 in Riverhead, police said.

• Nearly $1,300 worth of window damage was reported Saturday at a home on Raynor Avenue in Riverhead, police said. The incident took place last Monday, the report states.

• Alexander Crampe, 40, of Riverhead was arrested last Wednesday around 7:50 p.m. on East Main Street in Riverhead and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

• Robert Jacobsen 24, of Rocky Point was arrested last Tuesday around 6 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in Riverhead and charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

