Anna E. Barisic of New Suffolk died quietly at home March 7, 2017, with her family at her side. She was 90.

She was born at home in Manhattan May 26, 1926, to Nicholas and Katherine (Kuzina) Mandusic. Educated at Washington Irving High School, she later graduated from Columbia University with a master’s degree.

For many years, Anna worked at a registered nurse for the City of New York and in later years in home health care.

She enjoyed painting, cooking, gardening, walking on the beach and chatting with people at King Kullen while grocery shopping. Fishing was another favorite, but being with her grandchildren was her greatest pleasure.

Predeceased by her husband Milenko L. “Mel” Barisic on May 9, 1985, she is survived by her son Joseph M. Barisic, and grandsons, Joseph, Jr. and Milenko, all of New Suffolk and by a sister, Catherine Sawchuck. She was also predeceased by a brother Nicholas Mandusic on March 30, 2016.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments