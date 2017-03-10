Virginia G. Pakes of Riverhead died March 8 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 81.

The daughter of Gertrude (Olsen) and Charles Smith, Virginia was born March 10, 1935, in Brooklyn and was a homemaker.

Predeceased by her husband, Dennis Pakes and her son James Capurso, Ms. Pakes is survived by her daughters, Genine (Dominick) Manglaviti, Allison (Alex) Allan, Donna Capurso and Robin Soulighy; her daughter-in-law, Susan Capurso; her grandchildren, Erica, Michael (Brittany), Joe (Megan), Shannon, Melissa, Carl, Jimmy, Jesse, Eric, John and Michael; her great-grandaughter, Juliana and two “furbabies,” Gracie Mae and Bella Rose.

Cremation was private. Arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Comments

comments