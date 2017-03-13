Land preservation program in Riverhead could be tweaked

With Riverhead Town’s fund to buy farmland for preservation running dry, a team of local historians and preservationists say encouraging more private preservation sales is the way to keep Riverhead Town from being overdeveloped.

In an hour-long discussion at Thursday’s Town Board work session, a working group for the town’s Transfer of Development Rights program suggested ways to tweak the town’s codes to encourage more participation.

Under the TDR program, developers can purchase the development rights to farmland instead of the town. Then, in exchange for keeping that farmland undeveloped, the investors can build more dense developments in other parts of town that are already built-up.

“It’s basically a way for those properties to sell development rights if they wanted to,” said local historian Richard Wines. “It gives us a preservation tool to use in an area where we don’t have one now.”

Several of the ideas got support from at least three of the Town Board’s five members, meaning they appear likely to move forward. Among them were tweaks to hotel commercial floor area codes and adding “density incentive credits,” a simpler variation of the TDR process.

But while the Town Board was in favor of some of the changes, not all of the group’s proposals found support. Supervisor Sean Walter wasn’t in favor of turning the new Community Benefit zone into a place that could be developed through the program, saying the town had worked hard to specify what could be allowed in the area.

Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio also was concerned about plans to allow TDR to apply to industrial areas, saying state environmental rules would make it difficult for developers to fully build out those areas. That idea would probably require the town to update its Master Plan document.

“I don’t see how we do this without hiring a consulting firm,” Mr. Walter said.

The working group will have to meet with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to see if the rules could be relaxed.

Photo caption: Richard Wines, left, pictured at Thursday’s Riverhead Town Board work session. (Credit: Paul Squire)

