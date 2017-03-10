Riverhead schools hosts Sixth Annual Crazy Sports Night

Things got a little crazy once again in the gym at Riverhead High School Thursday night, when the district hosted its Sixth Annual Crazy Sports Night.

Six teams of Riverhead teachers and staff competed in six events, including the hula hoop pass, basketball 3-point shot, newspaper races, balloon races, ball relay and hungry hippo.

This year’s teams included Phillips Avenue (orange), Roanoke (grey), Riley Avenue (yellow), Pulaski Street (blue), the Middle School (purple) and Aquebogue (red).

The evening began on a solemn note, with Emcee Doc Greenberger asking the crowd to “please keep the Anderson family in your thoughts and prayers,” in recognition of recently deceased football player John Anderson, followed by the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance led by the High School NJROTC Color Guard.

Each team performed an entrance routine then participated in the first three events.

The Riverhead Blue Masques performed a song from Hairspray during intermission, followed by the final three events.

Pulaski took home the trophy, scoring 28 points, with Aquebogue coming in second at 25 points. Phillips and Riley tied for third place with 23 points each, followed by Roanoke (21) and the middle school (20).

The event raises money for the Riverhead Parent-Teacher Organization Executive Council.

Comments

comments