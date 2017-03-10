Cops: Compliance check results in three arrests for selling alcohol to minor

An alcohol compliance check of 20 Riverhead businesses resulted in three arrests Friday, Riverhead Town police said.

Riverhead police’s COPE unit conducted a New York State Liquor Authority compliance check and arrests were made at the Aquebogue Mini Mart at 640 Main Road, Riverhead 7-Eleven at 162 Old Country Road and Empire in Riverhead at 640 Old Country Road, police said.

Police arrested Hasam Goksin, 54, of Riverhead; Ana Duran, 45, of Riverhead and Asif Mehmood, 30, of Cutchogue, police said. There were all charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and were released on appearance tickets, police said.

The following locations were check and found to be in compliance:

American Gas, 1427 Main Road, Jamesport

Speedway 870 Old Country Road, Riverhead

7 Eleven 1050 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Citco 1050 Osborne Ave. Riverhead

7 Eleven 1733 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Speedway, 1879 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Bolla Market, 3075 Route 25, Calverton

76, 4123 Route 25, Calverton

Exxon, 4670 Route 25, Calverton

Valero, 4904 Route 25A, Calverton

Speedway, 6305 Route 25A, Wading River

Riverhead Supermarket and Deli, 945 W. Main St., Riverhead

Time to Eat, 123 W. Main St., Riverhead

Riverhead Stationary, 407 E. Main St., Riverhead

Mobil, 415 E. Main St., Riverhead

OK Petro, 1212 E. Main St., Riverhead

Comments

comments