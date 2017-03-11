Cops: Hampton Bays man charged with robbing elderly couple at knifepoint

A Hampton Bays man was arrested Saturday and charged with robbing an elderly couple with a knife March 2 outside Walmart in Riverhead, according to a police press release.

Christopher Laterza, 26, reportedly robbed the couple while they were sitting in their car parked outside the department store on Route 58, Riverhead police said.

He was arrested on Riverside Drive in Riverhead around 1:50 p.m. Saturday, charged with first-degree robbery and held for an arraignment, police said.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Photo credit: Riverhead Town Police Department

