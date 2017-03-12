Cops: Riverhead man arrested under Leandra’s Law

A Riverhead man caught driving drunk with two children in his car was arrested Saturday night and charged with a felony under Leandra’s Law, according to a police press release.

Luis Morales, 29, was driving a 2000 Honda Accord on Peconic Avenue around 11 p.m. when a state trooper pulled him over for not wearing a seat belt and smelled an odor of alcohol during the investigation, state police said.

Mr. Morales, who was traveling with two children ages 10 and 12, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and traffic violations, police said.

Leandra’s Law makes it a felony for someone to drive intoxicated with a child under the age of 16.

Mr. Morales was arraigned at Riverhead Town Justice Court and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, officials said. The children were turned over to the custody of their mother, police said.

Photo credit: New York State Police Department

