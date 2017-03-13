NWS: Some rain may mix in with storm, but heavy snow still expected

The winter storm bearing down on the North Fork Tuesday may switch over to rain for brief periods tomorrow afternoon, causing the National Weather Service to cancel the blizzard watch. A winter storm warning, however, remains in effect starting at midnight Tuesday, the NWS said.

“It’s not exactly good news,” Melissa Di Stigna, a meteorologist for the NWS in Upton, said of the change from blizzard watch to winter storm warning. “The reason it changed is the storm may track a little farther west. Some brief periods of rain will probably slice in with the snow.”

The Riverhead area is still expected to see between 12 and 18 inches of snow, while the easternmost portion of the North Fork could see a little less at 8-12 inches, Ms. Di Stigna said.

“It’s still not going to be a very good day to be out and about,” she said.

The forecast could still potentially see some changes before the storm hits.

The winter storm warning calls for heavy snow with possible blizzard conditions Tuesday morning with snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour early Tuesday morning. The storm is expected to last through the day Tuesday before clearing out late at night.

Damaging winds are also possible. The NWS said a northeast wind of 30 to 40 mph is expected with gusts up to 60 mph. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees and visibility will be one-quarter of a mile or less at times.

A coastal flood advisory is also in effect from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Minor to local moderate coastal flooding is expected around the time of high tide late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon, the NWS said.

