Local school districts now out of snow days for 2016-17

Most local school districts are already out of snow days and are hoping to squeak by without having to use any more for fear of having to open during break.

Three snow days have already been used so far: Feb. 9, Feb. 10 and today, March 14.

Riverhead school district superintendent Nancy Carney said three snow days were included in the 2016-17 year.

If the district is forced to close any additional days, then it will need to be open on spring break, starting on April 10, she said.

Raymond Ankrum, the Riverhead Charter School’s principal and executive director, also said three snow days were included in this year’s calendar.

However, the charter school plans to add additional school days to the end of the year if it needs to use any more snow days as opposed to shortening spring break.

Shoreham-Wading River school district officials said any additional snow day would result in schools opening on April 12. The second and third snow days used will be made up on May 26 and May 30, respectively, which were originally scheduled as superintendent conference days. They will not become instructional days, the school said.

