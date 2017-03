Janet Irene Doroski of Wading River died March 12, 2017, in her 80th year.

She was the beloved mother of Patrica (Gary) Kaczmarczyk and the treasured grandmother, of Brian and Eric.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 17, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Tuthill Funeral Home in Wading River. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. John the Baptist R.C. in Wading River. Burial will follow at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments