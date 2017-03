Lifelong Riverhead resident Raleigh E. Trent died March 13. He was 63.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, March 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A complete obituary will follow.

