Deborah Chase

Deborah “Debbie” (Corwin) Chase, 57, of Vernon, Conn., beloved wife of 27 years of Arnold Chase, passed away peacefully March 5, 2017, surrounded by her family at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Conn.

Debbie was born May 29, 1959, in Cortland, N.Y. and was the loving daughter of Mike and Eleanor Corwin of Annapolis, Md. She was raised in Mattituck, attended local schools and resided there until moving to Vernon in 1985.

Pursuing her love of education, Debbie earned her bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, her teaching degree from Cortland State Teachers College, and her master’s degree from the University of Connecticut. She began her career as a science teacher at Clyde Elementary School in Clyde, N.Y. before moving to Vernon where she became a first grade teacher at Skinner Road Elementary School. Debbie continued her career at Center Road Elementary School, where she was a well-loved second grade teacher until leaving in 2013 due to her health. She was also a long-time member of the First Congregational Church of Vernon.

Debbie was a kind, giving and caring person. She loved teaching and watching her students’ progress through the school year. She loved the beach and the water, taking long walks and collecting sea shells for “beach day” at school.

Growing up a 13th generation Corwin in Mattituck, she was an avid sailor and was a captain of the Cornell sailing team. Debbie loved Cape Cod and enjoyed many summer vacations there, spreading her love of the beach and water to her children. Her family meant the world to her and she would never miss an opportunity to update friends and family of their accomplishments. She will be greatly missed by her family and all of those who knew her.

In addition to her husband and parents, Debbie is survived by her two children, Eric Chase of Shrewsbury, Mass. and Emily Chase of Vernon; her two sisters, Pamela Corwin, of Crownsville, Md. and her daughter, Jessica Maynor, of New York City, and Wendy Kain and her husband, David, of Seneca Falls, N.Y. She also leaves her mother-in-law, Phyllis Chase of Vernon; two sisters-in-law, Amy Chase of Manchester and Heather Chase and her daughter, Kinsey Loupe of Somers, Conn. and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many wonderful friends. Debbie was predeceased by her father-in-law, Donald Chase.

Debbie also lives on through the many inspired students, young and old, whose lives she impacted in her time as an educator.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 17, from 2 to 5 and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Holmes Funeral Home in Manchester, Conn. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at First Congregational Church of Vernon, Conn. Inurnment will follow in the church memorial garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Yale University, Yale Cardiovascular Research Center, 300 George St. Suite 773, Attn: Dorina, New Haven, CT. 06511.

