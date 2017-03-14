State Police: Pursuit leads to one arrest in Riverhead, driver still at large

New York State police arrested a Wyandanch man early Monday morning after a pursuit by vehicle, then on foot, in Riverhead.

Keenan Jones, 43, and an unknown driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, fled Troopers who were alerted by a passing motorist of a suspicious vehicle parked on Pulaski Street near the Riverhead Ford dealership at about 2:15 a.m., according to police.

The vehicle stopped a short time after police began a pursuit and both Mr. Keenan and the driver fled on foot, according to police. Mr. Keenan was quickly apprehended, but the driver is still at large, police said.

Police found several items, including car parts, that were later found to be stolen from the Riverhead Ford dealership in the vehicle, officials said.

Mr. Keenan was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar tools and third-degree criminal trespass.

Photo caption: Keenan Jones mugshot.

