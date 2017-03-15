North Fork Craft Gallery now open in Wading River

North Fork Craft Gallery, a new Wading River store carrying the work of Long Island artisans, does not have an online store — and that’s for a few reasons.

One, many of the items are one-of-a-kind and the inventory frequently rotates.

But also, the shop’s owner feels customers will gain a better appreciation of the work by seeing them in person.

“To me, it’s really about the experience,” said owner Lyn Cooperman of Riverhead. “I really want people to come in and learn about the artists and hear about the process.”

Photo: Turned wood pieces by artisan Robert Smol are available at North Fork Craft Gallery. (Credit: Vera Chinese)

