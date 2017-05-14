Southampton Blotter: Flanders woman charged with stalking

Alexis Fuentes, 26, of Flanders was arrested Saturday at 12:13 a.m. at the Valero gas station on Peconic Avenue in Riverside after a woman reported to police that Ms. Fuentes had followed her from the spot in Mastic where the two women had been involved in a minor car accident, Southampton Town police said. The woman told police she was afraid of Ms. Fuentes.

Ms. Fuentes was charged with fourth-degree stalking, according to police.

• Marlon Mendez-Mejia, 23, of Riverhead was arrested Sunday around 2 a.m. on Flanders Road in Riverside after he was stopped for speeding and was found with a bag a marijuana and small amount of cocaine, police said.

Mr. Mendez-Mejia was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, as well as three traffic violations.

• Francisco Ramirez, 48, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation last Monday around 7:20 p.m. after police stopped him for failing to maintain his lane of travel, authorities said. A check of DMV records found his license was suspended in 2013, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

