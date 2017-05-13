Riverhead Blotter: Peach-faced lovebird flies away from Newton Ave home

A man reported he walked out of his home on Newton Avenue in Riverhead around 12:40 p.m. Friday with his peach-faced lovebird on his shoulder and the bird flew away, officials said. Police searched the area but didn’t locate the missing bird, the report stated.

• Julie Martello was arrested Friday around 11:40 a.m. on Route 58 in Riverhead and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

• Lakeisha Dozier, 37, of Aquebogue was arrested Friday around 2:30 a.m. on Church Lane and charged with DWI, police said.

• Richard Brown, 37, Riverhead was arrested last Thursday around 6:30 on East Main Street in Riverhead and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Lawrence Melfi was arrested last Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Route 25A in Wading River and charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• Deidra Smith was arrested Monday around 2:10 p.m. at T.J. Maxx in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• Erika Ochoa, 21, of Riverhead was arrested last Tuesday around 11:35 a.m. at Best Buy in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• A basketball hoop was reported stolen Saturday around 4:20 p.m. from a residence on Williams Way South in Calverton, police said.

• An officer checked on the well-being of a resident at Riverhead Landing Senior Apartments Friday around 9:40 p.m. and the woman stated her toilet seat was broken. The officer fixed it for her, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

