Town accepting household pollutants, e-waste and prescription drugs

Riverhead Town is holding a Stop Throwing Out Pollutants (STOP) day today, Saturday, May 13, at the town highway department yard. There, residents can dump various household hazardous wastes they aren’t supposed to be putting in the regular garbage.

Household pollutants the town will accept include antifreeze, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, aerosol cans, lead or oil based paints, as well as swimming pool chemicals, lawn and garden herbicides and pesticides.

Electronic waste will also be accepted, including computers, cell phones, DVDs, televisions and video game consoles.

Unused medications — excluding liquids, syringes or needles — will also be collected.

Items not accepted at the STOP day include explosives, medical waste and commercial or industrial waste.

Click here for a complete list.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1177 Osborn Avenue in Riverhead.

The town has also scheduled additional STOP days on Aug. 26 and Oct. 21.

