One Minute on the North Fork: Horton Point Lighthouse

In this week’s edition of One Minute on the North Fork we visited the historic Horton Point Lighthouse in Southold.

This beacon began illuminating the shores off Long Island Sound in the mid-1800s. It is listed on both the New York State Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places.

Since June 1, 1990, Horton Point has again been a working lighthouse, operated by volunteers.

It is open for tours weekends Memorial Day through Columbus Day from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family. For more information visit the Southold Historical Society’s website.

Enjoy the scene!

