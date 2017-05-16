Cops: Reward offered for information on Armani thief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who merchandise from Armani at Tanger Outlets last month, according to a press release issued Monday night.

The suspect stole more than $8,500 worth of merchandise and one of the items was a jacket valued over $6,800, police said. The suspect was described as a “heavyset white man wearing a white and green football jersey with the number ‘12’ and ‘Namath’ written on the back,” the release states. He was also wearing a Stony Brook University hat, red and white shorts and red sneakers, officials said.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Police said all calls will be kept confidential.

