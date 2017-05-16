Former longtime Wading River resident Adrienne Carr of Peconic Landing in Greenport died May 14, 2017, in Greenport. She was 89.

The daughter of Lawrence and Angela (Gobbi) Torel, she was born Feb. 3, 1928, in Queens.

Adrienne attended high school and business/secretarial school.

On Feb. 4, 1950, she married Thomas Carr in New York.

In 1985, Adrienne was named East End Women’s Network “Woman of the Year,” for her “outstanding career in human services at Little Flower Children’s Services,” where she was a longtime volunteer. Additionally, she was a founding member of the William J. Crowley Columbiettes; served on the East End Arts advisory board; a volunteer for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and was a member of the Wading River Tercentenary Committee, Riverhead Republican Club and the Herod Point Civic Association.

Adrienne enjoyed gardening, cooking, ironing and traveling.

Predeceased by her husband, Adrienne is survived by her son, Thomas L. Carr; her daughter-in-law, Lauren; her daughter, Maureen Carr Chituk and grandsons, Ryan Thomas Carr and Robert Chituk Jr. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Robert Chituk.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. A funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Interment will take place at Wading River Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Little Flower Children’s Services, 2450 North Wading River Road, Wading River NY 11792.

Arrangements were entrusted to Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.

