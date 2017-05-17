Riverhead police seek information on Home Depot, K-Mart larcenies

Riverhead police are seeking the public’s to locate three people involved with separate larcenies that took place May 6 at Home Depot and K-Mart, according to a police press release issued Tuesday.

Two men reportedly broke into Home Depot around 2 a.m. and stole three Cub Cadet lawn mowers and left the scene in a truck, police said.

Later that day shortly before 3:40 p.m., a woman attempted to purchase items at K-Mart with counterfeit twenty dollar bills, officials said. The suspect left the store after she was confronted by employees, the release states.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at (631) 727-4500 ext. 332.

Courtesy photo: Police say this woman attempted to counterfeit money at K-Mart in Riverhead. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

