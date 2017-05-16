Howard Hagler, 89, of Charlotte, N.C., joined his beloved wife of 63 years, Norm, on May 6, 2017.

Howard, born in Brooklyn, raised in Riverhead, played high school football, basketball and was class president. Following high school he received a U.S. Air Force commission as 2nd lieutenant through ROTC and a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from The Pennsylviania State University. In 1987, he was honored as an outstanding engineering alumnus.

During the Korean War, while serving as a procurement officer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, he met and married the love of his life, Norma Bell.

After discharge from the Air Force, he joined Glenn Martin Company. in Baltimore working on space and defense power projects in their nuclear division. Later the family moved to New Jersey for his position with the thermoelectric division of General Instrument Company.

After accepting a vice president position for the newly formed Hittman Company, specializing in energy and environmental projects for public and private sector clients, Howard and Norm returned to Baltimore with three sons where their daughter was born.

In 1977 he became a principal in Resource Planning Associates and later co-founded Hagler Bailly Consulting before semi-retiring to Savannah to consult, play golf and spend time with Norm. He adored his wife and spent his retired years as a devoted husband caring for her. After moving from Savannah and California, they moved to Charlotte residing at the Cypress.

Howard is survived by his children, Dan (Sheryl), Matt (Natalie), David (Lacy), and Jane Hoagland (David); his grandchildren, Tyler, Max, Claire, Jack, Molly, Shaye, Kylie, Caitlin, Mya, Michael and Alyssa and his brother, Stan (Sylvia).

His family is thankful for the amazing care provided by Dr. Scott Furney and by Lisa Falkner of hospice, ensuring that the end of his life was spent peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

A tribute to honor his life is planned for Friday, June 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cypress.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.

Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family, throbertson.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments