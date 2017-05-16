Richard Edward Ligon was born Aug. 28, 1939, to Frederick Ligon and Lucille Brown of Riverhead.

Richard was the second of six children. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the presence of his home May 8, 2017.

Richard attended Riverhead Elementary School and Riverhead High School, he was a dedicated and motivated fireman of Riverhead Fire Department and a Riverhead postal carrier for numerous years.

In 1961, Richard was married to Barbara Milken. One child was conceived, a daughter, Lynn Ligon.

Richard has one grandson that he loved dearly, Curtis Flippen, who was Richard’s pride and joy. He has two living sisters, Shirley Ligon of Doulasville, Ga. and Rose Rita Watson of Rockledge, Fla.; one brother-in-law, Everett Watson Sr. and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and friends. A special thanks to nephew Javon Ligon, who resided with Richard most of his life.

In 1977, Richard became a member of the Riverhead Fire Department, where he served for over 40 years. He was involved in various fire organizations and events, including ex-captain and ex-commissioner of Redbird Hook & Ladder Company, #1 Redbird of the Year in 1988, 1993 and 2008 and Riverhead Firefighter of the Year in 1993.

Richard’s many accomplishments while serving in the fire department include being a member of the Ironman Racing team, captain of the Ironman Race team in 1989 and 1990, president of the North Fork Volunteer Fireman’s Association from 2012 to 2014, past president of Suffolk County Drill Officials, area representative to New York State Parade and Drill Team Captain Association.

In additionRichard was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a postal carrier, retiring after 36 years and after retirement, worked as a postal delivery carrier for Riverhead Central School District.

