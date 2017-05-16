Cosmo T. Fazio of Riverhead died May 13 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 97.

The son of Salvatore and Christina Fazio, he was born Dec. 4, 1919, in the Bronx.

Mr. Fazio served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946.

He worked as an engineer with Sperry in Lake Success.

Family members said he enjoyed photography.

Predeceased by his wife, Grace, Mr. Fazio is survived by his children, Christina Gordon of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., Robert, of Riverhead and Madeline Fazio of Flanders; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Calverton National Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

