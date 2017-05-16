LIVE RESULTS: Riverhead, SWR school budget votes

Residents in both local school districts voted Tuesday on proposed 2017-18 school budgets and board of education elections.
Polls closed at 9 p.m.
The News-Review staff will continue to update this page with results as the budget and election results are announced.
RIVERHEAD
Proposed budget: $136,388,547
YES 1,419
NO 961
Referendum: Establish a $7.5 million capital reserve fund
YES 1,526
NO 828
Board of Education
Three open seats
Therese Zuhoski 1,695
Christopher Dorr 1,559
Gregory Meyer 1,487
Yolanda Thompson 801
Gregory John Fischer 727
SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER
Proposed budget: $72,664,934
YES 1,112
NO 992
Board of Education
Four open seats
Katie Anderson 1,318
Henry Perez 1,303
Erin Hunt 1,279
Michael Yannucci 1,087
James Smith 1,015
Jack Costas 563
John Zukowski 524