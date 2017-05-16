LIVE RESULTS: Riverhead, SWR school budget votes

Residents in both local school districts voted Tuesday on proposed 2017-18 school budgets and board of education elections.

Polls closed at 9 p.m.

The News-Review staff will continue to update this page with results as the budget and election results are announced.

RIVERHEAD

Proposed budget: $136,388,547

YES 1,419

NO 961

Referendum: Establish a $7.5 million capital reserve fund

YES 1,526

NO 828

Board of Education

Three open seats

Therese Zuhoski 1,695

Christopher Dorr 1,559

Gregory Meyer 1,487

Yolanda Thompson 801

Gregory John Fischer 727

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER

Proposed budget: $72,664,934

YES 1,112

NO 992

Board of Education

Four open seats

Katie Anderson 1,318

Henry Perez 1,303

Erin Hunt 1,279

Michael Yannucci 1,087

James Smith 1,015

Jack Costas 563

John Zukowski 524

