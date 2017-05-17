Paving work scheduled for Howell, Fishel and Elton avenues

Sections of Howell, Fishel and Elton avenues will be closed as Riverhead Town Highway crews repave the roads, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Paving work will begin around 7 a.m. Friday, May 19, on Howell and Fishel avenues.

On Monday, May 22, paving work will begin around 7 a.m. on Elton Avenue between Main Street and Northville Turnpike.

Residents are asked to removed their vehicles from the roadway before paving work begins. Vehicles that aren’t removed will be towed at the owner’s expense.

In addition, residents are also asked to not rake leaves onto the curbside until paving work has been completed.

Highway Superintendent George “Gio” Woodson said in a statement that “working in conjunction with the town highway flagmen will enable you to enter and exit your area safely.”

