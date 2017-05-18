Cops: Calverton man charged with setting girlfriend on fire

A Calverton man was arrested after he reportedly “set his girlfriend on fire” Wednesday night following a dispute in the woods near his home on Forge Road, according to Riverhead police.

The victim told police that Ryan Osborne, 30, allegedly “poured an unknown accelerant onto her body and the tent she was sleeping in,” according to a police press release. “The accelerant was ignited by unknown means. The victim was able to extinguish the flames on her person but not prior to incurring burns to her lower legs, face and hands.”

A next-door neighbor, who was inside her house at the time of the incident, said she heard a woman screaming for help,

The 33-year-old victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and later transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, officials said.

Police confirmed a medevac was initially requested but later canceled. On Thursday, hospital officials said the victim is listed in serious condition.

Police said a brush fire sparked near the scene and was extinguished by the Riverhead Fire Department. At least two brush trucks were on the scene for more than an hour Wednesday night. Fire police closed Forge Road to southbound traffic at Route 25, urging neighbors to sit tight and wait to return to their homes.

Mr. Osborne was charged with second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt and fifth-degree arson, police said. He was arraigned Thursday in Riverhead Town Justice Court and remanded to the county jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, police said. He is due back in Riverhead Town Justice Court May 23.

Check back for updates.

[email protected]

Top photo: Ryan Osborne. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

Below: Authorities near the scene Wednesday night. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Comments

comments