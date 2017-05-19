Five Riverhead athletes announce college signings

Five Riverhead athletes will continue their sports careers in college next year. The students were honored at a signing ceremony at the high school Friday afternoon.
Three athletes will play lacrosse, one will play field hockey and one will run cross country and track at the collegiate level. All of the athletes will play at Division I or Division II schools.
The signees were:
Cross Country/Track
Eric Cunha: Stony Brook University
Field Hockey
Grace Dow: Kutztown University
Lacrosse
Julia Thomas: Post University
Jacob Coleman: Hofstra University
John Ehlers: Stony Brook University
Photo: Students from left: Grace Dow, Eric Cunha and Julia Thomas. Coaches from left: Cheryl Walsh-Edwards, Steve Gevinski, Ashley Schandel and Jim Janecek. (Credit: Nicole Smith)