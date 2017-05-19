Chief: Three people rescued from VA clinic elevator in Riverside

Three people were rescued from an elevator Friday morning at the East End Veterans Clinic on Center Drive in Riverside after they were trapped for about 30 minutes, authorities at the scene said.

Riverhead Fire Department Chief Kevin Brooks said one person who reported having “medical issues” was evaluated at the scene and released.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said about requesting an ambulance.

In addition to the fire department, the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance responded.

The emergency call was made around 10:30 a.m. and Chief Brooks said the elevator was stuck on the first floor.

The procedure for these types of rescues starts with securing the elevator so that it doesn’t move and includes shutting off the power, he added.

“Most elevators have a special locking mechanism that you slip through the door and release it,” Chief Brooks explained. “Then you can open the door and get the people out. That’s what we had to do today.”

Photo credit: Tim Gannon

