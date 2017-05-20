Riverhead police ask for public’s help locating 14-year-old girl

The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who did not return home Friday.

Police said no foul play is suspected in the case of missing Angelina Casado of Riverhead.

In an email to the News-Review earlier Saturday, the teen’s father, Ruben Casado, said his daughter was last seen getting into a red two-door pick-up truck at her bus stop around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

He said he believed his daughter could be staying at a house on Sweezy Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information on Angelina’s whereabouts to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential, according to police.

[email protected]

Comments

comments